PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Northeast Portland on Thursday.

Officers responded to the Woodlawn Community Garden at 7098 Northeast 11th Avenue after receiving reports that someone had been shot shortly after 3:57 p.m. When they arrived they found the victim who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, police said. They are currently searching the area.

Detectives with Portland Police Bureau's Robbery Detail are responding to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.