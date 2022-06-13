x
One person shot at downtown Salem transit mall

Police detained several people based on descriptions from witnesses. Streets in the area were blocked off for a couple hours.
SALEM, Ore. — One person was badly injured in a shooting in downtown Salem Monday afternoon, according to Salem police.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the Cherriots Transit Mall on High and Court Street Northeast, a few blocks west of the Capitol building, for a report of one person shot. 

The victim was taken to Salem Health with a gunshot wound that appeared life-threatening, police said. 

Meanwhile, witnesses provided officers with descriptions of those who appeared to be involved, and officers located and detained multiple people. Police have not yet confirmed if they have captured the alleged shooter. 

The streets and adjacent blocks that surround the transit mall were blocked off for about two hours as detectives conducted their investigation. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Salem Police tip line at 503-588-8477. 

