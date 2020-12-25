One person killed, one injured in Northeast Portland shooting

Two people were shot Friday morning at an apartment complex in the Lloyd District. One of the victims died and the other was taken to a hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was killed and another was injured at a Northeast Portland apartment complex Friday morning, police said.

Police were called just before 9 a.m. to the report of an assault with a weapon in the 1000 block of Northeast Holladay Street.

Officers at the scene found that two people had been shot, and one of them was dead. The other victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Police did not release any further information on the victims or any suspects in the case.

Before this shooting, there had been 52 homicides in Portland in 2020, 39 of which involved firearms. The cause and manner of death in this case will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.