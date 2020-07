Officers responded to a shooting on North Marine Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was shot and killed in North Portland late Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 6100 block of North Marine Drive. They found one person dead after they arrived.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

The Portland Police Bureau has not released any more information.