One person killed, another hospitalized in Marion County stabbing

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A man is dead and his wife is in stable condition at a hospital following a stabbing on Friday, August 13.



According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Juetten, 26, and his wife Jamilyn Juetten, 25, were stabbed at a home in the rural rea of Hazelgreen Road NE and Howell Prairie Road NE at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 13.



Travis Juetten was pronounced dead at the scene and Jamilyn Juetten was taking to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition. No suspect information has been released but authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact them.

