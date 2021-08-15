One person killed, another hospitalized in Marion County stabbing

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A man is dead and his wife is in stable condition at a hospital following a stabbing on Friday, August 13.
According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Juetten, 26, and his wife Jamilyn Juetten, 25, were stabbed at a home in the rural rea of Hazelgreen Road NE and Howell Prairie Road NE at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 13.
Travis Juetten was pronounced dead at the scene and Jamilyn Juetten was taking to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition. No suspect information has been released but authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact them.
If you have any information regarding this please contact Detective Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us or 503-991-2145. You can also submit an anonymous tip, Text TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411. You can also call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.