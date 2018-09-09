Police are investigating a reported shooting at a Budget Inn in Northeast Portland early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to to a call that someone had been shot just after 6 a.m. Sunday, but were unable to find anyone injured at the hotel, located at 11417 Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

While officers were responding to the scene, staff at a Portland hospital informed police that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at the emergency room.

Police determined the injured man had been taken from the Budget Inn to the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim is expected to survive, police say.

