PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a Southeast Portland shooting Saturday morning and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The shooting was reported near Southeast 151st Avenue and Stark Street just after 5 a.m. The man was found dead when officers arrived.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause and manner of death, as well as his identity.

No suspect information was released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.