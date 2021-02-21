One dead after Saturday night shooting in Northeast Portland

The shooting, near the corner of Northeast 54th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street, killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person is dead and another hurt after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast Portland.

Portland Police officers were dispatched at 9:38 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Northeast 54th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street. They found two victims.

Paramedics determined one victim was deceased at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

During the investigation, Northeast Fremont Street was closed between Northeast 51st Avenue and Northeast 57th Avenue.