Old Town security guard stabbed in the head with makeshift weapon, police say

The guard was wearing a bike helmet, but police said that the pencil-weapon managed to pierce through the foam padding.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a man in Portland's Old Town after he allegedly stabbed a security guard in the head with an improvised weapon on Saturday morning.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) responded around 10:20 a.m. to reports of a stabbing near Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. The victim, who PPB said was a uniformed security guard, said that he'd been attacked and was now following the suspect as he walked away.

Police caught up with the suspect near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Hoyt Street, taking him into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the PPB investigation, the security guard had been ordering coffee when the suspect walked up behind him and, "without warning," stabbed him in the head.

The weapon was a plastic bottle labeled "Pro-Cure Bloody Tuna Oil" with two sharpened green pencils protruding from inside. PPB said that the victim was wearing a bicycle helmet at the time, but the weapon pierced through part of the protective foam and punctured the guard's skin.