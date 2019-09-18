SALEM, Ore. — Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting near a Goodwill store in West Salem, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s not clear which agency was involved in the shooting or the conditions of the people involved.

The shooting occurred near the Goodwill on Edgewater Street NW, the sheriff's office said. A spokesperson with Goodwill said the store is on lockdown. There are about 60 people inside and no one has been hurt, the spokesperson said.

This story will be updated when more details are available.