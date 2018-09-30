A person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Portland early Sunday morning, police say.

No officers were injured.

Police said in a press release that the officers "engaged only one person after that person had been involved in a shooting where two other persons were shot and injured."

There are flowers and messages written in chalk at the intersection of SW 4th Ave & SW Oak St. pic.twitter.com/CaH75qc0AM — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) September 30, 2018

Initial reports said police on patrol in the area heard shots being fired in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street, came upon a person and an officer-involved shooting occurred. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police are not releasing the names of the person shot or the involved officers at this time. The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is over, which is department policy.

The area between Southwest 2nd Avenue to Southwest 4th Avenue and from Southwest Oak Street to Southwest Washington Street will remain closed while investigators process the scene.

Members of Don't Shoot Portland have converged at the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Oak Street. Flowers and messages in chalk covered the ground and demonstrators shouted the name of the person killed, who has not been identified by police.

Don't Shoot Portland told KGW they have connected the shooting victim's family with a lawyer.

Anyone with information about this incident and investigation should contact Det. Darren Posey at 503-823-0403 or at darren.posey@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or at rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov.

