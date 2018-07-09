A Portland police sergeant was arrested on a domestic violence charge Thursday.

Sgt. James J. Morris was arrested in Ridgefield, Wash. while off duty and booked in the Clark County Jail, according to police. He is charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Morris was placed on paid administrative leave during an internal investigation. His police powers have been rescinded.

Morris is a 20-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau. He is assigned to the forensic evidence division.

