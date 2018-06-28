PORTLAND, Ore. – An off-duty Portland police commander was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he crashed a city vehicle into a telephone pole in Southwest Portland early Thursday morning, police said.

Commander Steve Jones crashed into a pole in the 2600 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue just before 2 a.m.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Jones, who was not hurt in the crash, was cited and released for DUII by Oregon State Police. The Portland Police Bureau placed Jones on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure, until the OSP investigation is complete.

Jones, commander of the bureau's Professional Standards Division, is a 23-year veteran of the police bureau. He was driving a city of Portland vehicle because his current assignment required him to be available at all hours of the day, according to a PPB spokesman.

