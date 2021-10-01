‘The possibilities are chilling’: Numerous rounds fired inside Southeast apartment, Portland man arrested

Multiple rifles, handguns and body armor were found inside the suspect's Buckman neighborhood apartment.

PORTLAND, Ore — A Portland man is facing several charges after firing a rifle inside a Southeast Portland apartment, sending bullets into neighboring units and causing water damage, Portland Police said.

Police were sent to an apartment near the 1200 block of Southeast Morrison Street on reports of gunfire. When they arrived, officers could hear shots coming from the second floor and a fire alarm and sprinkler system going off.

Officials say officers used a loudspeaker to communicate with the suspect and ordered him to come out, unarmed. David Yaron, 31, complied and was arrested.

Inside the apartment, police found bullet holes in the walls and ceiling. They confirmed that bullets had gone through into neighboring units. No one was injured.

One bullet hit a sprinkler system and 2-inches of standing water was on the floor.

Multiple rifles, handguns and body armor were found inside Yaron’s unit. Officials said that a gun was found “staged in an elevated position to where officers were outside.” A drum magazine with 50 plus rounds was attached and loaded.

Yaron was booked on 14 counts of Reckless Endangering and 15 counts of Discharge of a Firearm in the city.