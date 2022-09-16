Friends remember victim killed in Irvington neighborhood stabbing

Morgan Seger, 49, was found stabbed to death in a driveway on NE 18th Avenue. Those who knew him said his violent death comes as a shock.

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, Portland police released the identity of a man found stabbed to death in a driveway in the Irvington neighborhood. The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death of Morgan Seger, 49, to be homicide by stab wound.

Now, the Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the Seger's murder, offering cash rewards up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Friends told KGW that Seger had been living on the street for several years, working with the Peace House and building tiny homes for Beacon Village PDX.

"He was exceptional and I got to know him better after that," said Sandy Lofy, lead advocate at Beacon Village. "He ended up being one of our villagers for a while."

Lofy said Seger's death came as a shock to many.

"I thought, who would do this? I felt like Morgan is such a sweet person, he is so kind-hearted, and he would do anything for anybody so I couldn't imagine how he could die so violently."

"It kind of caught me off guard. I wasn’t expecting it," said friend Steve Black outside Laurelhurst Park on Friday. "The last person you would think would get attacked like that, you know."

"He was a musician, a very talented musician," said Kelly Boone. "He had been out here on the street for many years, and was really respected and looked up to as an elder."

Some, like Morgan Benson, said they're praying for justice — and hoping someone will come forward with information.

"A lot of people in these communities — they don’t mess with the law, they don’t talk to cops," Benson said. "I feel like a lot of people, the victims of crimes, the perpetrator of crimes, or the people that were witnesses will not go to the law.

"I’m afraid that the person that did this murder will not ever be brought to justice," Benson added.