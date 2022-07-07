Woman killed after shooting in Northeast Portland

Officers responded to the shooting at East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue late Wednesday night and found a woman dead. No suspects have been arrested.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is dead following a report of a shooting in Northeast Portland late Wednesday night, Portland police said.

On July 6, officers responded to the shooting at East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue around 11:22 p.m. They found the woman dead and a man nearby who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect, or suspects, left the area before officers were called. Police have not made any arrests and they have not released a suspect description.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast 150th Avenue were closed during the investigation. MAX trains in the area were also disrupted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256, or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.

Like other large cities around the U.S., Portland continues to see an increase in gun violence. Ninety people were killed in 2021, according to Portland police, making it the deadliest year in the city's modern history. The same year, the city surpassed 1,200 shootings, compared to 400 shootings reported by police in 2019.