Portland man drives into small crowd, hitting officer

The incident happened on Saturday while the officer was talking to witnesses about a previous crash involving a different driver and police officer's patrol vehicle.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man is in custody after driving his vehicle into a small crowd and hitting an officer on Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. The officer had been talking with witnesses about a previous crash involving a different driver and police officer's patrol vehicle.

The incident all started on Nov. 14 around 11:19 p.m. According to PPB, a woman was driving on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and tried to cross all lanes to get onto Northeast Prescott Street when she hit the officer's patrol car. PPB said that officer was responding to a "call for service" with the lights and sirens of their patrol car on.

The officer and the woman were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries. Police issued the woman a citation for DUII and reckless driving.

During the crash investigation, officers talked to witnesses on the sidewalk in front of the driveway of a home. PPB said a driver pulled up "yelling at everyone to move and to get off of his property" before driving his vehicle into the small crowd and hitting one officer. That officer was not injured. Two other officers and three witnesses in the group jumped out of the way.