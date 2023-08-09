Police arrest man accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old in Northeast Portland

Officers found Ace Lewis dead on July 5. Homicide detectives arrested Raymond Grant on Aug. 8.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Police arrested a man on Tuesday in the deadly shooting of a 28-year-old last month in Northeast Portland.

Homicide detectives arrested 38-year-old Raymond Grant in downtown Portland, with help from the bureau's Special Emergency Response Team and the U.S. Marshal's Service Fugitive Task Force, police said.



On July 5, officers responded to a shooting at 12:48 a.m. near Northeast 131st Place and Northeast Prescott Drive, just south of Sandy Boulevard in the Argay Terrace neighborhood. Police found a man dead in the area and didn't initially arrest anyone.

Portland police later identified the victim as Ace Lewis. The medical examiner determined that Lewis died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

A little more than one month after Lewis was shot and killed, law enforcement arrested Grant on Aug. 8, Portland police said. They didn't provide any more information about what lead them to arrest Grant. Detectives interviewed him before taking him to the Multnomah County Detention Center on a warrant for murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon, police said.



Portland police are asking anyone with information about Grant and the homicide to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773, or jeff.sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Three separate shootings within a few hours

The shooting near Northeast 131st Place and Prescott Drive was one of three separate shootings that happened in the city within a span of a few hours on July 5.

A second shooting happened at 1:55 a.m. at Cracker Box Tavern near Northeast Lombard Street and Simpson Street. Two people were hurt, though Portland police didn't immediately identify them or say whether anyone was arrested.

The third shooting happened at 2:38 a.m. near North Exeter Avenue, between Houghton Street and Willis Boulevard. Officers found a man dead when they arrived. They didn't immediately identify the victim or arrest anyone.