Police: Man shot coming into home in Portland's Kerns neighborhood

Portland police said that the resident of the home on Northeast 22nd Avenue was cooperating with investigators.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the Kerns neighborhood of Northeast that left one man injured. In a relative rarity for Portland's shootings of late, the shooter may already be accounted for.

Shortly after midnight, officers from the Portland Police Bureau's Central Precinct responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue, near Northeast Couch Street.

A few blocks from the scene, officers found an adult man who'd been shot in the arm. Portland police said that officers applied a tourniquet to the man's arm while awaiting emergency crews. He was then taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

While officers were still attending to the man who'd been shot, dispatch received a call from a nearby resident who reported being involved in the shooting. Officers spoke with the resident, who said that they'd shot the man "after he entered their home." Police indicated that the resident and the person shot did know each other previously, though it wasn't immediately clear if this was a break-in.

Portland police said that the resident has been cooperating with officers, and the investigation is still ongoing.