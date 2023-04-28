Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash Northeast Portland

The crash happened Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street just after midnight on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man in a wheelchair died following a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in Northeast Portland's Montavilla neighborhood.

Police officers responded to a report of a crash around 12:11 a.m. near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded and provided medical aid, but the man died at the scene, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Police have not identified him.

The driver left the area before officers were called to the scene. PPB has not released any information about the vehicle or the suspect.

The Portland Police Major Crash team is investigating the crash. Police closed the intersection of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street in all directions during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-109538.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here