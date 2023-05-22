Police identify 19-year-old fatally shot in Northeast Portland

Savon Marquis Davis was killed after a shooting near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street late Friday evening. No one has been arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have released the name of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland late Friday evening. No one has been arrested.

Around 11:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street in the Roseway neighborhood. The officers found a person dead in the street, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

On Monday, three days after the deadly shooting, PPB identified the victim as Savon Marquis Davis. The medical examiner determined that Davis died from a gunshot wound and ruled their death a homicide.

The suspect, or suspects, left the area before police arrived and no one has been arrested, PPB said.

Police did not release any additional information surrounding what led up to the shooting and they have not provided a suspect description. The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991, or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457. Reference case number 23-131383.