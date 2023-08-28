Man found dead after shooting in North Portland

Police officers responded to the shooting in the area of North Vancouver Avenue and North Webster Street at 1:23 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a reported shooting in North Portland early Monday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Police officers responded to the shooting in the area of North Vancouver Avenue and North Webster Street at 1:23 a.m. When they got to the area, they found the man dead. PPB has not released the name of the man. The medical examiner will identify him after confirming his cause of death and notifying his family members, Portland police said.

PPB has not released any other details about what led up to the shooting. The bureau has also not released any suspect information and has not said whether anyone was immediately taken into custody.

North Vancouver Avenue from North Sumner Street to North Webster Street will be closed during the investigation, PPB said.

PPB asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Brian Sims at brian.sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at meghan.burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-225862.

