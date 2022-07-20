1 man shot and killed in North Portland

Police found the two men shot inside a vehicle near North Terry Street and North Interstate Avenue. The driver was taken to the hospital and the passenger died.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in North Portland's Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police. A second man was shot and injured.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 11:51 p.m. near North Terry Street and North Interstate Avenue. Police found the two men shot inside a vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital with "significant injuries," police said in a news release. The passenger died at the scene.

Police have not publicly released the identity of the two men. They have also not said what led up to the shooting or whether they are searching for a suspect.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. During the investigation, officers closed North Terry Street from North Fenwick Avenue to North Interstate Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0457 and reference case number 22-193861.

Portland continues to deal with increasing gun violence and shootings. There have been at least 49 homicides and 670 shootings so far this year. Last weekend alone, four people were killed in multiple shootings across the city.

In 2021, there were 90 homicides and more than 1,200 shootings by the end of the year, making it the deadliest year in the city's modern history.