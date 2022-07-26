Officer fires at shooting suspect in North Portland

The officers involved in the incident were not injured, Portland police said. It's unknown if they suspect was injured.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A police officer fired at a shooting suspect in North Portland early Tuesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1:12 a.m. near North Fessenden Street and North Gilburt Avenue in the St. Johns neighborhood. A witness reported hearing a shot in the area. Another witness said they heard a shot, saw a flash from a gun and thought they may have witnessed a homicide.

Police arrived to the scene and found a person they believed were involved in the shooting. PPB said they attempted to make contact with the suspect, and during the incident, the suspect rammed a police car with a truck. The suspect then appeared to attempt to run over an officer, who was on foot. PPB said the officer then fired at the suspect.

Another officer tried to stop the suspect with his patrol car, and the suspect hit that police car before driving off, according to PPB. The officer chased the suspect's vehicle, and the suspect got away.

The officers involved in the incident were not injured, PPB said. It's unknown if they suspect was injured.

"It's frustrating. These things are frustrating for the public and definitely for us. I mean, it's been a long couple of days with officers being injured, being shot at, being run over, other assaults that have occurred," said Derek Carmon, an officer with PPB. "It's beginning to get frustrating for the officers and hopefully the members of this community are getting frustrated with it as well."

PPB will conduct an internal review of the incident and the case will go before the Police Review Board, which is made up of community members, bureau members and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating, per policy. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395, or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 and reference case number 22-199792.