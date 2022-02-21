Police identify man shot and killed on Feb. 16 in North Portland

Zachary Moore was shot and killed near the intersection of North Mohawk Avenue and Fessenden Street, Portland police said.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 16.

Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in North Portland on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Zachary Moore, 30, was shot and killed near the intersection of North Mohawk Avenue and Fessenden Street. Officers responded to the area around 12:20 a.m. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said a person involved in the shooting remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. PPB has not released any further information about that person. Following the deadly shooting, police said they were not looking for any suspects.

Portland saw an increase in shootings and a record number of 90 homicides in 2021, and the city is on pace to surpass that number. Between Feb. 20-21 alone, there were at least three deadly shootings in Portland.

On Saturday, six people were shot, including one fatally, during a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters near Normandale Park Northeast Portland. Also on Saturday evening, police shot and killed a person near a condo complex in Southwest Portland. Police were investigating a call about someone shooting a gun, but it was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.