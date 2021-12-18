Man found dead after shooting in North Portland

The shooting happened in the area of North Flint Avenue and North Hancock Street on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead after a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release.

The shooting was reported to police from the area of North Flint Avenue and North Hancock Street at 3:29 p.m.

Police said officers responded and found a man dead. They searched the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

Police said North Flint Avenue would be closed between North Broadway and North Tillamook Street while homicide detectives conducted an investigation.

No information about the victim was released.