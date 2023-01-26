Man shot and killed in north Portland

Police found a man dead inside a vehicle near the intersection of North Curtis Avenue and North Bryant Street after a report of shots fired.

PORTLAND, Ore — A man was shot and killed in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood of north Portland early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near North Curtis Avenue and North Saratoga Street around 2:26 a.m. on Jan. 26. Police found a man dead inside a vehicle near the intersection of North Curtis Avenue and North Bryant Street. Officers have not identified him.

No suspects have been arrested. PPB did not release any further details about what led up to the shooting and they have not provided any suspect descriptions.

The Portland Police Bureau Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting. During the investigation Thursday morning, police closed North Curtis Avenue between North Morgan Street and North Saratoga Street. North Bryant Street was closed between North Knowles Avenue and North Atlantic Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sean Macomber Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0404, or contact Detective Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0508 and reference case number 23-23837.

The city of Portland continues to deal with rising gun violence and increased shootings. If the medical examiner confirms Thursday's shooting as a homicide, then there have been four homicides since the start of 2023, PPB said.

Last year marked the deadliest year in Portland's modern history. PPB reported a total of 96 confirmed homicides by the end of 2022, surpassing 2021's record-setting 90 homicides.