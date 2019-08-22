PORTLAND, Ore. — Police interviewed a man suspected of trying to lure underage girls in Southeast Portland and determined "there are no identified crimes that were committed."

The man was accused of trying lure the girls near David Douglas High School. Portland police on Wednesday received reports about two separate incidents, including one in which the man was accused of offering girls money to get into his minivan.

"We recognize these incidents can increase public fear and we ask all community members to remain diligent for the safety of our youth," Portland police said in a news release.