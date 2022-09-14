Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon Coast honeymoon

Joe and Carli Ghiorso's truck was broken into when they stopped to walk on the beach at Seal Rock State Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon Coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings.

Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest of their lives together.

"It was the most wonderful, truly, the most wonderful day of our lives," remembered Joe Ghiorso.

After the wedding, the couple packed up their truck for a honeymoon road trip to towns and beaches along the Oregon Coast. Their first stop was on Monday at Seal Rock State Park.

"We had such a good time there," said Joe Ghiorso. "We were looking at the pictures we took — gosh it was so fun." But the fun was short-lived.

After about two hours on the beach, they came back to find their truck had been broken into. Their wedding gifts, vows, wallet and suitcase were stolen along with other items the couple said others may deem worthless but had great sentimental value to them.

"One thing we have that's really special to us is a journal that has every day since the day we met, literally," said Joe Ghiorso. "We're hoping to get back our childhood stuffed animals too."

They filed a report with Oregon State Police but said that no one actually came to the scene.

"It just sounded like it happens a lot there and they just handle it over the phone is what they told us," Joe continued.

The couple is now working with a private investigator in hopes of getting some of their cherished memories back.

"(The thieves) don't want those journals, they don't want our stuffed animals, they can keep the money — they don't want our special things and that's all we want back," said Carli Ghiorso.