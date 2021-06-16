Newberg father arrested for attempted murder of 3-year-old son

The child was flown to Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The boy is in serious condition after surgery.

NEWBERG, Ore. — A Newberg man is accused of shooting his 3-year-old son during a domestic-violence altercation with the mother of his children on Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect, 46-year-old Shane Earl Rader, unlawfully entered the home, violating a no-contact order, and threatened to kill the family. He then shot his 3-year-old son in the head with a pellet rifle. The child was flown to Legacy Emanuel Hospital. He's in serious condition after surgery.

Rader is being held without bail at the Yamhill County jail. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted aggravated murder and three counts of attempted murder. A complete list of charges Rader faces is at the bottom of this article.

Police first received a call at 10:30 a.m. that the child had been shot at a home on Northeast Sunnycrest Road in rural Newberg. As Yamhill County deputies and Newberg-Dundee police officers were responding, they learned Rader took the 3-year-old victim and his 6-year-old brother and drove off.

Rader dropped off both boys at the Newberg Providence Hospital Emergency Department at about 10:45 a.m. and left, police said. He was stopped about 10 minutes later by Newberg-Dundee police officers on Southwest Parrett Mountain Road, near Haugen Road, east of Newberg. He was detained and transferred to the custody of Yamhill County deputies. His vehicle was seized for processing.

Police said Rader had been arrested for assault and violating a no-contact order at the home the previous night. He'd been lodged in the county jail but was released after posting bail.

Here's a full list of the charges Rader faces: