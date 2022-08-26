New video shows moments before Hillsboro police officer shoots man

Police say the initial attack prior to the shooting was unprovoked. The family of the man who was shot has said they do not believe the shooting was justified.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLSBORO, Ore. — On Friday, the Hillsboro Police Department released new details in the shooting that involved a Hillsboro police officer a week ago near Southeast 11th and Washington in Hillsboro.

Police have released the name of the officer who was involved, Lieutenant Neil Potter, a 23-year veteran of the department who is also a watch commander.

The department also released video from a nearby business that shows the events leading up to the incident. The images are somewhat difficult to see due to the distance.

In the video, an orange circle appears to be around the man who was shot, 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano. A yellow circle is around a police car with Potter inside.



The video shows who police say is Aguilar-Mandujano, passing the car. Then after pausing a moment, he appears to head back toward the police car. The driver, Potter, pulls forward and stops. The front driver door opens and then there’s a scuffle.



Potter, who police encircled in yellow, appears to back away as Aguilar-Mandujano in an orange circle, moves toward him.



Police say Potter was knocked to the ground and Aguilar-Mandujano continued to attack him then tried to take his gun.



At some point, Potter shot Aguilar-Mandujano.

OTHER STORIES: Here's what we know about Portland's 2022 homicide victims



Police said the initial attack was unprovoked. They released a photo of Potter after the incident.



In the picture, Potter is bleeding from the nose. Police said he had broken facial bones as well as a concussion.



Aguilar-Mandujano's family released a photo of him as well, in critical condition, hooked up to tubes in a hospital bed earlier this week.



On Friday evening, the family held a vigil but would not answer any questions.



Previously they said they believe the Hillsboro police officer didn't have enough training and don't feel the shooting was justified. Earlier this week they said they were considering taking taking legal action against the Hillsboro Police Department.