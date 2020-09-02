PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia's new police commissioner starts work Monday amid a surge in homicides so far this year and calls for action to address ongoing allegations of racism and gender discrimination in the nation's fourth-largest city police force.

Danielle Outlaw is the first black woman to hold the position. She will take the helm of Philadelphia's 6,500-officer police force.

Former commissioner Richard Ross Jr. abruptly resigned last summer after a lawsuit alleged that he ignored sexual harassment complaints because he'd once had an affair with one of the complaining officers.

Ross denied that he'd retaliated against anyone.

