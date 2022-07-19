Two Portland teens killed in shooting at Vancouver house party

The two victims who died were both young men from Portland, ages 18 and 19.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department released new details Tuesday on a shooting at a house party over the weekend that left two teenagers dead and two others seriously injured.

Police said the party started at a home on the 3600 block of East 11th Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday, initially involving about 15-20 guests. By midnight, it had grown to more than 70 people.

There was an argument between guests around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, which escalated to shots being fired. Police said all four victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The two victims who died were both young men, ages 18 and 19. The other two, a 17-year-old and 19-year-old male, were seriously injured. They remain hospitalized in "stable condition" as of Tuesday afternoon, police said in a news release.

None of the victims' names have been released, but police did say all of them lived in Portland.

Police are still working to identify suspects, and they have not released any suspect information at this time.