New court documents reveal 'internal affairs investigation' related to an officer in Kohberger case

Court documents reveal prosecutors have shared potential Brady/Giglio material with the defense. The information has been sealed by the court.

MOSCOW, Idaho — New court documents in the case of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students show Latah County prosecutors are sharing new evidence regarding an officer involved with the case.

Prosecutors told the court the information is related to an 'internal affairs investigation' involving the officer and is "potential Brady/Giglio material."

That information has now been handed over to the defense team for Bryan Kohberger. The judge also granted a protective order that prevents the defense from sharing the information and seals the documents from public view.

Brady material refers to the case Brady v. Maryland where the United States Supreme Court held that "there must be a timely disclosure to the defendant of favorable, material information that is known to the government," according to a definition posted by the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG).

NAAG adds that Brady material includes information that could negate guilt or affect punishment.

"Giglio extends Brady to include the responsibility to disclose information that could impeach a witness, typically a law enforcement officer or an informant," NAAG states on its website.

Kohberger was arrested at his parent's home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022 for the murder of four University of Idaho students that November. At this time, he is booked at the Latah County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing in June.

