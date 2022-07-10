Nehalem man arrested in killing near Highway 101

Deputies said the 58-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday and booked at the Tillamook County Jail on suspicion of criminal homicide.

NEHALEM, Ore. — Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of killing another man in Nehalem Friday night, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said.

On Saturday morning, the sheriff's office got a call about a violent crime that occurred at a home on Highway 101 in Nehalem the night before.

Investigators went to the home where they found a man dead with significant injuries that appeared to be from "homicidal violence," said Detective Sgt. Michelle Brewer.

That night, deputies arrested William Stetzel, 58, of Nehalem and booked him at the Tillamook County Jail on suspicion of criminal homicide.

Deputies said they got a search warrant for Stetzel's home, located near the Nehalem Bay Fire Station, which was carried out Sunday morning. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab responded to process the scene.

An autopsy will be performed on the victim to determine his cause and manner of death.