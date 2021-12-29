Police investigate after nearly 100 shots fired in Parkrose Heights

Officers found almost 100 cartridge casings after being called to the scene on Tuesday night

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Portland's Parkrose Heights neighborhood that involved nearly 100 shots fired.

Officers were dispatched at 9:42 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Northeast Weidler Street near Northeast 108th Avenue, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers found almost 100 cartridge casings of multiple calibers at the scene, and multiple vehicles in a nearby restaurant parking lot that had been damaged by bullets.

A nearby residential surveillance system captured the shooting and showed that it appeared to involve a group of people, police said. There were no known injuries connected to the event.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-361241.