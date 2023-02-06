Police traffic stop leads to standoff in Portland's Parkrose neighborhood

Portland police said that the suspect ran into a home near NE 122nd and NE Siskiyou. The residents of the home were evacuated, and police have the house surrounded.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An attempted traffic stop in Northeast Portland turned into a standoff when a suspect ran into someone's home and refused to come out Monday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle with no license plates near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street for a traffic violation, PPB said. The driver sped away, but was tracked by the police agency's plane.

Police managed to spike the vehicle tires near the Glisan Street onramp to I-205, PPB said, but the suspect exited the freeway and ran away on foot near Northeast 112nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street.

The suspect went inside a home in that area and shut himself inside, according to PPB. The residents of the home managed to make it out unhurt.

Police surrounded the house and called in the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) — Portland's answer to SWAT — and crisis negotiators.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Northeast 122nd remained closed between Northeast Russel and Northeast Fremont for the police response.

TriMet sent out notifications that there would be no service on bus Line 73 from NE 122nd and Fremont to Halsey due to police activity, and no service on Line 23 to Gateway from NE 122nd and San Rafael to NE 117th and Morris.

The case is similar to one that happened less than a week prior, when an alleged carjacker broke into a home, forcing the homeowner to run out, and barricaded himself inside. It led to an hours-long standoff that ended when the SERT team entered the home and found the suspect hiding in the attic.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here