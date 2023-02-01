NE Portland home riddled with bullets on New Year's Day

Officers located a large number of casings and found several bullet strikes to the home

PORTLAND, Ore. — A New Year's Day shooting leaves a home in Northeast Portland riddled with at least 20 bullet holes. Fortunately, no one was hurt. it happened on January first around 4 a.m. The homeowner has questions and also evidence showing who might be responsible.

"I'm appalled who would even do something like that", said Ronisha Harris, the homeowner.

She's beyond angry her home and family were targeted in this shooting she says for no apparent reason.

"No kid should be woken up on the first day of the new year to gun shooting inside of a house," Harris said.

She's a traveling nurse and wasn't there at the time. The house has been under renovation since August, but that night, her adult daughter and seven year old grandson stopped by. Thankfully they were in another room, no one was hurt.

"It was just brazen just think if we were living here. If our house wasn't getting remodeled somebody could have possibly been dead," said Harris.

Video from a neighbor's security camera caught the whole thing on tape. The footage shows two people getting out of a white vehicle. They walk towards a home until they disappear, then moments later you hear what appears to be several gunshots. Bullets pierced through walls and windows of the home.

Portland Police officers found more than 20 casings on scene Harris hopes-- the security footage leads to the arrest of the people responsible.