'One bullet came right into my room' NE Portland apartment complex riddled with more than 150 bullets

Investigators say one woman was injured but should be okay.

It was a scary night for people living in the Montavilla neighborhood’s Goodrick-Spencer Apartments and Scruggs Townhomes in Northeast Portland.

Portland Police said the complex was sprayed with more than 150 bullets. One woman was injured but should be okay.

This capped off a violent month of July.

People living at the complex said they’re terrified.

“It was last night about a quarter ‘till 11,” said resident Kemoh Sulimani.

“It was like a firecracker from afar you know and it began coming close, and next thing we had was like a blaze of bullets,” Sulimani said.

Sulimani said he was just sitting at his computer when it happened.

“One bullet came right into my room, missed me barely on top of my head, and landed on the wall. That was when I hit the floor, turned the light on, and began crawling,” said Sulimani.

Elsewhere in the same complex, Aragon Marks said first he heard gunshots.

“By the time I looked out my window, just all hell started breaking loose. There was a ton of gunshots so I got my girlfriend and my dogs into the back of our apartment. It must of gone on for 30 seconds,” said Marks.

After the gunshots stopped, Marks went outside.

“You could really smell the gun powder in the air too. It was really intense,” he said.

Marks said he noticed a young woman up against a car.

“I came over and put a tourniquet and got her to stop bleeding and kind of tried to help her,” said Marks.

Police said that woman was shot in the arm and should be okay. Investigators said at least seven cars and eight occupied apartments were hit.

“They really just shot everything. You can see bullets everywhere. I don’t know what they were aiming at. Just everything, I guess,” Marks said.

Another woman who lives in the complex said was sitting in her room making face masks at the time. She said she has five bullet holes in her home and she’s furious.

“I’m not playing and I’m not scared. I’m pissed off. This needs to stop,” said the woman who did not want to give her name.

Last Monday, neighbors said there was another shooting that killed a young man.

“Whatever beef somebody got, keep their beef with them because I could have been an innocent victim last night,” said the woman.

People living in the complex said they’re hoping the protests downtown and increased violence in July don’t stretch police so thin that they’re unable to do their jobs.

“I’m terrified and I do know that our neighbors are also terrified,” said Sulimani.

The circumstances around why the shooting happened are still unclear. Some residents believe it’s gang-related, but Portland Police have not released those details. The Portland Police Bureau has gone through some changes. The Gun Violence Reduction team, formerly the Gang Enforcement Unit, was disbanded in June and at that time, how shootings would be investigated was still up in the air.

Meantime, a Tweet from Portland Police Sargeant Pete Simpson gives some insight into the shooting. In the Tweet, he said, “I worked violent crimes from 1998 to 2010, focusing on gun violence. I cannot recall a single case where we had this many shots fired in one incident.”

I worked violent crimes from 1998 to 2010, focusing on gun violence. I cannot recall a single case where we had this many shots fired in one incident. Insanity. https://t.co/Oz1OcAi8HT — Sgt. Pete Simpson (@SgtPeteSimpson) August 1, 2020