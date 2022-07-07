Navy veteran's prized motorcycle stolen from outside Gresham apartment complex

Edwin Anderson, a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, said his motorcycle was likely stolen early Thursday morning.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Early Thursday morning, Navy veteran Edwin Anderson walked outside his Gresham apartment to find his motorcycle — a 2011 Honda Shadow Aero — missing.

"I came out with my flags for the mission and my parking space was empty," Anderson said. "My neighbor said that she went out for a cigarette at 3 o'clock, it was there. But when she left for work at 5:30 a.m., it was gone. I think [the thief] picked it because of the way it looked."

The bike is uniquely wrapped with an abstract stars and stripes design. It was stolen from the Lumina Apartments in the 2700 block of Powell Boulevard.

Anderson said it's more than just a motorcycle — it's part of the way he continues to honor and serve with the Patriot Guard Riders. The mission of the group is to honor service members and veterans.

"It seems simple. A bunch of guys come out, stand with flags, and then we leave. But for the family, it really means something special. Whether there's two of us... or if there's 50 of us," he said.

Anderson reported the theft to Gresham police and to his insurance company. He hopes that the motorcycle will be returned, but he has his doubts.

Bike or no bike, his personal mission of service continues. He shared a message for whoever took the bike.