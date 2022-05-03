Watch Live: Defense delivers opening statements in Nancy Brophy murder trial

PORTLAND, Ore. — The murder trial of romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy resumes Tuesday with opening statements from her defense. Brophy was arrested in September 2018 in the shooting death of her husband Daniel Brophy.
You can watch a livestream of the trial on KGW's YouTube channel.
Brophy's trial, which began April 5, was placed on hold after the prosecution rested its case April 21 because someone involved in the trial tested positive for COVID-19.
Daniel Brophy, 63, was killed as he prepped for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland on June 2, 2018.
Nancy Crampton Brophy is a self-published romance writer who, years before her husband's death, penned an essay titled "How to Murder Your Husband." Brophy's death remained a mystery until his wife's arrest, and authorities have never publicly disclosed another suspect.
Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Shawn Overstreet has told jurors Crampton Brophy was motivated by greed and a $1.4 million insurance policy.
Lead defense attorney Lisa Maxfield has said Crampton Brophy and her finances both deteriorated after Brophy's death, far from the prosecution's claim that she profited from ill-gotten gains.
She previously entered a not guilty plea to the charge.
