Nancy Crampton Brophy testifies in murder trial | Watch

Nancy Crampton Brophy is accused of shooting and killing her husband, chef Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Defense attorneys called romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy to the stand on Monday to provide testimony in the ongoing trial in which she is accused of shooting and killing her husband.

Crampton Brophy is accused of the murder of her husband, chef Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018. The prosecution rested its case on April 21 and defense began presenting their case on May 3.

The prosecution claims that Crampton Brophy was motivated by greed and a $1.4 million insurance policy. The Brophy's financial situation, the potential murder weapon and Brophy's whereabouts the morning of the murder were focal points in the prosecution's case.

The defense has called witnesses to testify that the Brophy's were a loving couple who cared for each other. They also called witnesses to testify about Brophy's research about firearms for her writing. Other witnesses testified about the Brophy's financial situation.

During Crampton Brophy's testimony on Monday, she spoke glowingly of Daniel Brophy, calling him smart, bright, funny, kind and humble. She said they had a strong relationship and that she misses him.

"It's like you've lost an arm. Like you're just not as good as you were when you're with him," she said. "You were the best you could be when you were together with him. Now it like, yeah, I function, but there's something missing."

She also answered questions about their financial situation, saying they had some struggles from 2014 to 2017 after her husband lost a second income and they had some unexpected medical expenses.

Judge rules that state's rebuttal witness can testify

On Monday, before Crampton Brophy took the stand, Judge Christopher Ramras ruled that he'll allow Andrea Jacobs, a former cellmate of Crampton Brophy's, to be called to the stand as a rebuttal witness if her testimony refutes claims made during the defense's presentation of their case.

Prosecutors said they discovered and tracked down Jacobs on April 26, several days after they rested their case, and in an April 28 interview she allegedly told them that while she and Crampton Brophy were incarcerated together, Crampton Brophy disclosed that she was just a few feet away from Daniel Brophy when he was shot.

During a special hearing about Jacobs on Friday, the defense called a series of witnesses and asked them questions about Jacobs' criminal history and convictions, seeking to paint her as a serial liar and fraudster.

On Monday, Ramras placed limits on what the defense will be allowed to ask Jacobs and any witnesses they call about Jacobs. Concerning her prior convictions, the defense won't be allowed to present evidence or ask questions about specific acts from her previous convictions.