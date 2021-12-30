'He didn't deserve to be murdered': Brother of man found shot to death inside a tent in North Portland speaks out

Portland police said Michael Johnson was shot and killed on Dec. 23. His death is among the 90 homicides in the city in 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police homicide detectives are asking for the public's help as they search for information that will lead them to the suspect or suspects who shot and killed Michael Johnson two days before Christmas.

Officers say Johnson, 53, was killed on the morning of Dec. 23, shot inside his tent in the area of North Vancouver Avenue and North Farragut Street, after a 911 caller alerted dispatchers.

Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers checked the area for a suspect, but believe those involved drove off after the shooting. Now, detectives want anyone who was in Farragut Park between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 to contact them. In addition, they hope that anyone living nearby with surveillance video of the park or surround area will reach out to homicide detectives as well.

On Wednesday, KGW News spoke with Anthony Johnson, Michael Johnson's brother. He said his brother lived in a homeless community under the Vancouver Street Bridge. He said he visited his brother there a lot.

"He took care of those people over there," Anthony Johnson said. "He looked out for those people, fed them, made sure that they had things that they needed. He was just a good guy."

He said he was shocked to learn his brother had been killed. "He didn’t deserve to be murdered like that. I just don’t understand it," he said.

Johnson's message to his brother's killer is this:

"When you kill somebody, you destroy not only that person's life, but the whole family's lives, and then you destroy your life in a way, too," he said. "Turn yourself in. Face the consequences. Be accountable."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 or Det. Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.