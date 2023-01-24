Murder trial begins for suspected serial killer in Clark County

Warren Forrest, who has been in prison since 1978, is suspected of abducting and killing a total of seven women and girls in Oregon and Washington.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A first degree murder trial is now underway for a suspected serial killer in Clark County, nearly 50 years after the victim’s remains were discovered.

Warren Forrest is charged with the 1974 murder of Martha Morrison, a 17-year-old from Portland.

Forrest has been in prison since 1978, serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 1974 murder of another young woman: 20-year-old Krista Kay Blake.

In total, investigators suspect Forrest was responsible for abducting and killing seven women and girls on both sides of the Columbia River.

Morrison’s remains were recovered months after she disappeared, but her death wasn’t linked to Forrest until 2015, when investigators revealed an unexpected discovery: Morrison’s DNA was found on a dart gun that Forrest admitted to using to attack another woman.

It took several more years before Forrest first appeared in a Clark County courtroom to face a murder charge in Morrison's case. He was transported from state prison in Walla Walla to appear before a Vancouver judge in January 2020, but pandemic shutdowns then caused further delays in getting the trial underway.

Opening statements finally began Jan. 24 of this year in Clark County Superior Court.

“The evidence is going to show throughout this trial, that Warren Forrest is the one who murdered Martha,” said trial prosecutor Lauren Boyd. “He followed a very specific plan, a plan that involved a very specific weapon and a very specific type of girl. It had a very familiar beginning, middle and end.”

Forrest’s defense attorney argued the state doesn’t have enough evidence to show Forrest is the person who killed Morrison.

“They're missing evidence connecting Martha Morrison with Mr. Forrest. There are no witnesses that the two were ever seen together. The state has not proven that he had the premeditated intent to kill this individual,” said Sean Downs.

Detectives believe Forrest’s first victim was Jamie Rochelle Grissim. She disappeared after going to school in 1971 and has never been found; however, her school ID turned up along remote Doe Valley Road in Clark County.

Hunters found the bodies of Carol Valenzuela and Morrison nearby in 1974.

Forrest has never admitted to other killings or if he knows where Grissim’s body is hidden. But Grissim’s sister Starr Lara hopes he can now be convinced to reveal what happened to Grissim while being prosecuted for Morrison’s murder.