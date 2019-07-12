PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a man was killed in a Tillamook home Saturday morning and the suspect was arrested after fleeing the scene.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., Tillamook police responded to a report of an assault at a home in the 2600 block of 6th Street. Responding deputies found a man, 43-year-old Jeffery A. Carr Jr., was dead and learned the suspect ran away.

With the help of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, the suspect was located near 8th Street and Stillwell Avenue. He was taken into custody.

The suspect, 35-year-old Michael Joseph Blaser Jr., was booked into the Tillamook County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

No additional details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

Tillamook County Jail

RELATED: Man admits to brutally killing Aloha mother in 2018; sentenced to life in prison

RELATED: 'You are a murderer': Judge berates mother who starved child to death