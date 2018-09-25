PORTLAND, Ore. — A body found in a Portland man's car on Monday night was likely that of an 89-year-old woman who disappeared last week, police said.

Detectives believe the body is Marcine Herinck. The state medical examiner has not confirmed the woman's identity, but Portland police said Wednesday that the deceased person was likely Herinck, who was reported missing on Sept. 19 and last seen the day before.

Marcine Herinck

The suspect, 58-year-old Timothy Joseph Mackley, was arrested Monday after police stopped his car near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard. Officers found a woman's body in the trunk of Mackley's car, police said.

The medical examiner said the victim died of homicidal violence. Identifying the body was "complicated," police said, but investigators were confident enough to declare it was likely Herinck.

According to the police bureau, detectives learned new information on Monday suggesting foul play was involved in Herinck's disappearance and that Mackley was a person of interest.

Timothy Mackley was accused of murder after police found a dead body in a car during a traffic stop. (MCSO)

Herinck volunteered at Portland Adventist Community Services, a food pantry and thrift shop in Northeast Portland. Staff said Herinck was there on Sept. 18, the last day she was was seen, and Mackley was seen in the store that day as well.

The car Mackley was driving is registered to an apartment near Southeast 157th Avenue and Stark Street, less than two miles from where Herinck lived. Neighbors said Mackley lived there for a few months and described him as odd.

“I got a weird vibe, I got a weird vibe,” said a neighbor named Joseph. “That’s why I kept my distance from him. Even told my lady, ‘That one’s weird. Better stay away from him. Don’t even interact with him or anything.’”

Mackley, who is also a Level 3 sex offender, appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to murder. He's expected to be back in court on Oct. 4.

A vigil for Herinck is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Church, located at 2505 NE 102nd Ave.

Herinck's son, Jeff, said she was always looking for ways to help others and had a genuine heart.

"She would talk to everybody, [she was] at the church all the time. Just a great person to be around and I'm glad I was her son," he said.

