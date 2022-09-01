Washington County man found guilty of 2010 murder twice

Brian Daniel Bement shot and killed David Greenspan in a car parked at a cemetery near Cornelius, Oregon in March 2010.

HILLSBORO, Ohio — On Thursday, a Washington County jury convicted a man of murder for the second time. The charge stems from a deadly shooting that happened in 2010.

Brian Daniel Bement was found guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

On March 13, 2010, Bement shot and killed David Greenspan in a car parked at a cemetery just outside the town of Cornelius, the Washington County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Investigators later learned that Bement was a drug dealer in Portland and Greenspan, who struggled with addiction at the time, had lent money to Bement.

After Greenspan's death, Bement took about $30,000 from him. Detectives determined that financial and business disputes were motives in the fatal shooting.

Bement was initially convicted of murder in 2012, but the Oregon Court of Appeals reversed the case and ruled that the original judge should have included more of Greenspan's emails as evidence during the trial.

"By all accounts, Greenspan was a kind person who developed issues due to his addiction to drugs. He became involved with the wrong person and paid with his life,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Jeff MacLean. "The DA’s office never lost confidence in the defendant’s guilt."

Maclean and Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lesowski prosecuted the case before Judge Eric Butterfield.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

