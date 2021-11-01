Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies seize thousands of illegal pills

The bust included more than 10,000 pills including Xanax and Valium as well as recreational drugs.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies uncovered thousands of illegal pills and drugs, as well as several firearms, during an investigation into a 41-year-old Portland man last week.

Deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment unit in the Wimbledon Court Apartments in Southeast Portland, as well as a storage unit, on Oct. 28, MCSO said in a press release on Monday.

They found more than 6,000 Xanax tablets, nearly 2,000 Valium tablets, 1,000 doses of LSD, three pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, two pounds of marijuana, more than 100 grams of heroin, 80 grams of methamphetamine, 150 suspected fentanyl pills and "various other illicit drugs," as well as four illegal firearms.

MCSO described the bust as one of the largest pill seizures by MCSO's Special Investigations Unit in recent history.

Most of the drugs were in packaging bearing the suspect's moniker, MCSO said. Some of the drugs were hidden inside soda cans. MCSO did not identify the suspect, and said he was subject to further investigation.