At 1:50 a.m., Multnomah County Sheriff’s patrol deputies responded to a shooting in the 3500 Block of NE 214th Avenue in Fairview.

Upon arrival, deputies found evidence of gunfire and established a crime scene.

Deputies learned two people, an adult female and an adult male, were transported to a local hospital in private vehicles with gunshot wounds. ]

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

Detectives learned the shooting occurred outside a home where a birthday party was being held.