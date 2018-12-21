A Multnomah County man is accused of raping and sexually abusing a child.

Carlos Martinez Barrera, 41, was indicted Dec. 20 on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, the abuse occurred between November 1, 2016 and November 1, 2018.

The child was taken to a routine doctor's appointment which resulted in the doctor observing potential signs of child abuse.

Barrera's DNA was obtained and a report concluded that there was evidence that showed he committed sex crimes against the child.

Jessica's Law states there is a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence for adults convicted of raping, sodomizing or sexually penetrating a child younger than 12 years old.

The investigation is ongoing.